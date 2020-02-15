CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The city of Corpus Christi invites the public to participate in the "It’s Time Texas Community Challenge".

"The 'It’s Time Texas Community Challenge' is a statewide competition that encourages individuals, organizations, and cities across Texas to engage in healthy activities and support of a healthier community," stated officials.

Officials added that with your assistance, the city of Corpus Christi can be known as a healthy city.

Anyone who wants to participate can help by logging and uploading photos of your physical activities such as biking, jogging, playing basketball, tennis, or any other hobby you enjoy.



All participants are eligible to win prizes like gift cards, fitness equipment, and much more, officials say.



For more information on getting involved and registering, visit the "It’s Time Texas Community Challenge" website.

The challenge runs through 5 p.m. on March 1, 2020.

For more information, contact the city's Community Coordinator, Lisa Oliver at 361-826-3132.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:





