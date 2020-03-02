CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The City of Corpus Christi honors fallen hero Alan McCollum who was killed Friday night during a traffic stop.

The Harbor Bridge was lit up in blue to remember McCollum.

The Corpus Christi Police Department has set up a location at their main police station, located at 321 John Sartain St, on the Water Street side for anyone who would like to pay their respects to McCollum.

Some residents in the community have already left gifts, including stuffed animals, flowers, and more.

