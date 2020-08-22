x
City of Corpus Christi says Hurricane Hanna brush debris collection will continue

City officials say on Monday, August 24, collection crews will begin storm cleanup in area 4.
Credit: City of CC

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The City of Corpus Christi's Solid Waste Department along with a debris removal contractor will continue collecting Hurricane Hanna brush and debris. 

Credit: City of CC

Brush collection updates:

  • As of the close of business on Saturday, August 22, crews will have completed brush and debris collection in areas: 10, 9, 8, 7B, 7A, 6 & 5.
  • Crews continue working their way south towards north Padre Island.  
  • Residents who miss this one-time brush and debris storm cleanup will have to wait for their next regularly scheduled brush and bulky item collection.

Brush and debris guidelines for set out:

  • Brush must be separated from other debris like trees, limbs, palm fronds, and other vegetation that may be turned into mulch.
  • Storm debris including roof shingles and fencing must be kept separate.
  • Brush and debris must be set out curbside for pick up.
  • Items must not block sidewalks, thru-ways, or stormwater ditches.