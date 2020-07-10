National Night Out in Taft goes indoors this year

The annual block party has shifted to a drive-thru giveaway.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — While the Taft Police Department is not hosting a block party this year, they have treats to give out that'll have cars lined up around the block.

The police department, along with the Taft Housing Authority, are holding a drive-thru giveaway where they will be giving out 200 free pizzas, goodies bags and coupons to residents.

Taft PD said every car is going to be entered into a raffle as well.

Once families get home, they can log onto Facebook and visit the Taft Housing Authority's page to participate in virtual games and the raffle.

Taft Police Chief John Cornish said their efforts to engage with the community extends past National Night Out.

"We are having a lot of food drives,” he said. “There is one at the Cheba Hut Mondays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays. We are out there helping them pass out the food. Just trying to get into the community so they can see us doing what we can to help them."

Cornish said he wants residents to trust and rely on his department. That's why he said he encourages people to stop by and chat with officers outside of just emergencies.

"You got to trust us that we are going to be there to help you,” Cornish said. “We got to trust that you are going to be there to help us when we need it."