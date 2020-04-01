CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Parks & Recreation Department and American Conservation Experience, a non-profit organization that assists land managers in resolving land management issues and provides transferable and professional experience to young adults passionate in resource management, have partnered to restore Hans & Pat Suter Wildlife Refuge’s native landscape.

Funds for the Suter Wildlife Refuge restoration are in order by using a CITGO grant in addition to City funding.

The parkland restoration at Hans & Pat Suter Wildlife Refuge, located at 909 Ennis Joslin Road, will enhance the native landscape by selective clearing of invasive plant populations from the 72-acre park.

The restoration at Blucher Park, 100 Carrizo, will also focus on gaining control of non-native invasive tree populations which will regain the value of its resources to migrating bird populations.

The work will begin on January 6th and continue for approximately five weeks at each location, weather permitting.

The parks will remain open and visitors are requested to be aware of cautionary signage and temporary barriers in the work vicinity.

The focus is to create a balanced, safe, beautiful and all-encompassing natural resource that may be utilized fully by wildlife, residents and Corpus Christi’s eco-tourism driven economy.

Restoring the native landscape will be a long-term process with efforts to continue indefinitely.

For more information, call (361) 826-PLAY or visit www.ccparkandrec.com (Parks & Development).

