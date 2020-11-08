City's Vector Control Unit to begin spraying for mosquitoes in Flour Bluff neighborhoods Tuesday night

Officials say not to forget your pets! Dogs need to limit time outdoors since they are susceptible to heartworms caused by mosquitoes.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The City’s Vector Control Unit will begin spraying for mosquitoes in Flour Bluff neighborhoods tonight at approximately 8:00 p.m.

City officials say spraying routes are determined after checking mosquito traps and crews focus on the areas with the highest concentration of mosquitoes first.

Tentative Spraying Route Schedule:

Tuesday, August 11: Routes 27, 28, 29 (Flour Bluff)

*These schedules are tentative and subject to change due to weather conditions and wind speeds.

"After any significant rainfall, it is important for the public to remember their role in the effective control of mosquitoes. In addition to standing water, tall grass is also a popular breeding area for many species of mosquitoes so please keep your grass and vegetation trimmed closely. It is important to remember, some mosquito species are active at night and others are active during the day. Plan your activities accordingly," stated officials.

Vector Control is asking the public to remember the 5 D’s of Defense:

DEET – Use insect repellent containing DEET.

DRESS – Dress in long sleeves and pants when you are outside.

DAWN, DAYTIME and DUSK – Dawn, Daytime and Dusk are the times of day when mosquitoes are most active. If possible, avoid being outside during these times to prevent bites.

DRAIN – Regularly drain standing water, including water that collects in empty cans, tires, buckets, clogged rain gutters and saucers under potted plants. Mosquitoes breed in stagnant water.

DOCTOR – Consult a physician if you feel sick after being bitten.

Officials say not to forget your pets! Dogs need to limit time outdoors since they are susceptible to heartworms caused by mosquitoes.