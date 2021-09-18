Volunteers take part in beach clean up in an effort to preserve coastal seashores

Gaertner said that cleanups like this are a reminder that nature conservation is feasible.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — According to Adopt a Beach, they've kept Texas beaches clean for 34 years, spanning over 11,000 miles of beach, including right here in the Coastal Bend.

Dozens of volunteers, like Caleb Pacheco, travelled to North Beach for a shoreline cleanup yesterday to preserve the beauty of southern Texas beaches.

"We are cleaning up trash on the beach, over there by the Lexington," Pacheco said.

According to Nicole Gaertner, Education Manager at the Texas State Aquarium there’s no telling what will volunteers will find during their cleanups.

"Plastic drinking straws, we see Styrofoam cups, lighters, lots of items that are unfortunately in these spaces," Gaertner said.

Volunteers such as Mike Canales even traveled from San Antonio to participate.

"We've always wanted a chance to come to this cleanup but never got the chance, so we are excited to be here," Canales said.

"When we do these mass cleanups it’s an opportunity for us to really expand and work together in these conservation efforts, "said Nicole Gaertner.