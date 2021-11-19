Coastal Bend Blood Center partners with wildlife conservation group for annual blood drive

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Coastal Bend Blood Center is partnering with Corpus Christi Ducks Unlimited for the annual Hunting for Donors Blood Drive.
According to the blood center's event page the event will take place on Nov. 20, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Cavender's Boot City off of 4914 South Padre Island Dr.
Donors will be entered in an opportunity to win a list of prizes.
- Kendra Scott Set - Donated by Kendra Scott
- Apple Watch - Donated by Port of Corpus Christi
- Air Pods - Donated by Port of Corpus Christi
- One Year Guardian Membership - Donated by HALO-Flight
- Golf Package - Donated by Live Oak Country Club
- 32 in Smart Tv - Donated Port of Corpus Christi
- (2) $100 Valero Gas Card - Donated by Valero
- Yeti Cooler - Donated by Port of Corpus Christi
- 1/2 Day Bay Guided Fishing Trip - Donated by Port Aransas Premier Outfitters
- Concert tickets - Donated by Concert Street Amphitheater
- Oculus Virtual Reality Set - Donated by Port of Corpus Christi
- Shotgun - Donated by Ducks Unlimited
All donors who participate will receive a complementary T-Shirt, COVID-19 antibody test and a pair of Ice Ray tickets.
For more information on how to register click here.
