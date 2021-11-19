Coastal Bend Blood Center partners with wildlife conservation group for annual blood drive

Participating donors will be entered for a chance to win prizes such as Air Pods, outdoor gear, and concert tickets.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Coastal Bend Blood Center is partnering with Corpus Christi Ducks Unlimited for the annual Hunting for Donors Blood Drive.

According to the blood center's event page the event will take place on Nov. 20, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Cavender's Boot City off of 4914 South Padre Island Dr.

Donors will be entered in an opportunity to win a list of prizes.

Kendra Scott Set - Donated by Kendra Scott

Apple Watch - Donated by Port of Corpus Christi

Air Pods - Donated by Port of Corpus Christi

One Year Guardian Membership - Donated by HALO-Flight

Golf Package - Donated by Live Oak Country Club

32 in Smart Tv - Donated Port of Corpus Christi

(2) $100 Valero Gas Card - Donated by Valero

Yeti Cooler - Donated by Port of Corpus Christi

1/2 Day Bay Guided Fishing Trip - Donated by Port Aransas Premier Outfitters

Concert tickets - Donated by Concert Street Amphitheater

Oculus Virtual Reality Set - Donated by Port of Corpus Christi

Shotgun - Donated by Ducks Unlimited

All donors who participate will receive a complementary T-Shirt, COVID-19 antibody test and a pair of Ice Ray tickets.

