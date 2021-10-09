Lace up your sneakers for the 2021 Coastal Bend Heart Walk

Since the first Heart Walk in 1993, each walker and each donation has helped to transform health statistics into lives saved, but there is more work to be done.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Lace up those running shoes and help fund research and change lives at the 25th anniversary Coastal Bend Heart Walk!

The Coastal Bend walk is among 300 Heart Walks held in communities across the nation. Nearly 1 million people walk each year walk for a singular mission, to cure heart disease and stroke.

This year the Coastal Bend Heart Walk will be held on Oct. 2, 2021, at Whataburger Field in Corpus Christi. Check in is at 8 a.m. and the walk festivities will follow after the walk begins. Individuals and teams can register online at CoastalBendHeartWalk.org.

“While we are celebrating the 25th anniversary of the Heart Walk, the event is still focused on its initial assignment, funding groundbreaking research through the passion of walking together to change lives,” said 2021 Heart Walk Chair Dr. Osbert Blow, president and chief medical officer of CHRISTUS Spohn Health System. “I am honored to serve and play a role in the promise of a better future for younger generations to live.”

Coastal Bend Heart Walk chairs also include Lori Dellinger, market president at Frost Bank; Rob Hall, group vice president and general manager, Gulf Coast Region, H-E-B; Gloria Hicks, partner at Hicks Automotive Group; and Judith Talavera, president and chief operating officer, AEP Texas.

Each time someone laces up their shoes or forms a team to participate in the Heart Walk they are influential in groundbreaking breakthroughs that have taken place in the last 25 years. Every donation helps create new technologies such as the artificial heart valve, cholesterol drugs, stents, and the mechanical heart pump which helps extend the life of patients.

On average, someone dies of cardiovascular disease, or CVD, every 37 seconds in the U.S., making it the No. 1 killer of all Americans. Stroke accounts for about 1 out of every 19 deaths in the U.S., making stroke the country’s No. 5 killer.

The Heart Walk is open to the community as all are welcome to participate and change the story of heart disease and stroke in the Coastal Bend region. Those who walk are committed to funding research that keeps hearts beating.

The Association has invested more than 4.6 billion in research since 1949, second only to the federal government. But the work is far from done. The AHA seeks to fund big ideas to pioneer breakthroughs in our understanding and treatment of heart disease and stroke.

