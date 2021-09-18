Corpus Christi organization aims to enrich lives of children one reel at a time

More than 25 volunteers came out to help about 15 children learn how to bait a hook and other important fishing skills.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It was quite the morning for a group of kids that don't usually get the opportunity for a fishing trip.

C.A.S.T For Kids was started 30 years ago to help children with special needs learn more about the sport of fishing, in hopes of instilling some important life skills.

Jay Yelas, Executive Director of C.A.S.T saw first hand how receptive children are toward the program.

"It's such a joy to watch them gain confidence throughout the day," Yelas said. "They leave here thinking, 'fishing is something I can do, I'm good at it. I can do this the rest of my life.' and also they think 'if I can fish, what else in this world might I possibly be able to do that I didn't realize."

C.A.S.T coordinators Chris and Robert Divin were involved in organizing the second annual event at Corpus Christi Lake. They said more than 25 volunteers came out to help about 15 children learn how to bait a hook and other important fishing skills.

"They leave here with a heart full of love, these kids are wonderful, they make you feel good, and we just have an absolute blast," Divin said.

The group is celebrating it's 30th anniversary and for more information visit here.