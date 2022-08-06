Coastal Bend Pride Center continues to grow their efforts and resources

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Inside the Coastal Bend Wellness Foundation there’s a safe space, the Coastal Bend Pride Center.
“The Pride Center has been open for about three years now," said Director Barton Bailey. "The Pride Center is the only LGBTQ+ community center south of San Antonio."
The center has continued providing resources, education, and support for the LGBTQ+ community, their families, and allies.
“We have a LGBTQ youth group, trans group, trans family group, we have an out professionals group-- all sorts of different groups in addition to a closed closet for trans and non-binary individuals,” said Bailey.
The Pride Center opened during the pandemic and Bailey says this year they’ve really blossomed.
“Not only have we been focused on youth and our trans groups but now we’ve expanded into these whole other set of groups and really gotten to know our community well,” said Bailey.
Coordinator Orlando Narvaez says Pride Month is not just about the celebrations, it’s about a show of support.
“Not just the fun stuff or let me grab my pride gear. Let’s not forget there are some individuals may be needing assistance, even youth this year, needing more help than ever before,” said Narvaez.
The center is looking to expand their efforts and continue providing a space where everyone feels welcome.
“Acceptance and support is so helpful for understanding,” said Bailey. “For new people who are here to town to find their tribe and people for folks looking for resources in their community so for all those reasons I think a community center like this is helpful.”
The center will be hosting many events throughout this Pride Month, click here for a list of events across Corpus Christi.
