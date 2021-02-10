Coastal Bend residents gather for women's rights rally, voicing concerns regarding abortion laws

Residents of all ages gathered, rallying for women’s rights. One of the main topic of discussion was the most recent abortion laws passed by Gov. Abbott.

ROCKPORT, Texas — This morning residents gathered in Rockport then went back to the Bayfront where a march took place along the seawall, along with a rally.

This series of events took place to support women’s rights. One of the main topics of discussion was the most recent abortion laws passed by Gov. Abbott.

Love Sanchez, Co-founder of Indigenous People of the Coastal Bend enjoyed having many different voices present.

"I know they all have a passion for women’s rights," Sanchez said. "Women’s rights goes beyond abortion, it's like a tree, it branches out to black women rights, indigenous women rights, trans women’s rights."

Residents of all ages gathered, rallying for women’s rights.

Even high school students like Isabella Rogoff said this was the first time she attended a rally like this.

"Without the voices, without the women, without the people my age, without the people older than me we would've never had Roe v. Wade,” Rogoff said. “We're not gonna get this overturned without not only my voice but everybody else's voice."