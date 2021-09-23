Coastal Bend Restaurant Week kicks off Friday, offers a wide range of culinary delight for all to try

According to Pearson, there will be discounted menu options, including family packages as well as dinner for 2 for 35$ and there is no ticket to attend the event

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Coastal Bend Restaurant Week' kicks off Friday, giving local eateries a chance to showcase their menu to the community



The event is a 10-day event where you can not only get your hands on some tasty food, but can also get those goodies at delicious discounts from participating restaurants.

Corpus Christi native Mirza Pearson said the event features restaurants from Sinton to Padre Island, with a wide variety of menus.

"Every major city in America has restaurant week, but Corpus Christi doesn’t," Pearson said.

"Restaurant week is not only meant for good eats and fun, but also helps boost our economy.” Pearson added. “Here we are a year after COVID-19 and our restaurants are still trying to recover."



Steven Curry, general manager of Harrisons Landing, said they will be participating in Restaurant Week.



"The product shortages and outages and such kind of come with the business seasonally,” Curry said. “But the staffing issue is something we’ve never seen in the business before. In my 45 years, I’ve never seen it.”

According to Pearson, there will be discounted menu options, including family packages as well as dinner for two for $35, and there is no ticket needed to attend the event.

"Have fun, come out, enjoy it, and we hope to see this around for many years to come,” Pearson said.

Participating restaurants include: