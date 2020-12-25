Coastal Bend Veterans and military families receive holiday baskets

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The 'American G-I Forum' and 'Beatrice T Perez Robstown Women's Chapter' spent Wednesday gifting Christmas holiday baskets to area veterans and military families.
It was a curbside event, recipients just had to pull up to receive those goodies which included a ham, potatoes, veggies and more.
This was just one of several ways’ that neighbors are saying thank you to our veterans.
If you are a veteran at home from us here at 3News thank you and your family for your service.
