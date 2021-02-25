Cole Park Pier estimated to reopen sometime in September

The old pier was closed following damage from Hurricane Harvey in 2017.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Work is now officially underway on a new fishing pier for Cole Park on the Bayfront. Today, local dignitaries gathered at the park to formally break ground for the project. The total cost has been put at $7.5 million.

The new attraction will have a wider walkway. There will also be an observation deck with seating and a welcoming plaza that will serve as the entry way to the pier.

City Council Member Ben Molina, who has been one of the driving forces behind this, said the new pier will create great memories for years to come.

"What we're doing today, building this new pier, it's going to ensure that new memories are made for those families that come to enjoy the pier in the future," Molina said.

Mayor Paulette Guajardo was also there.

"That pier has always been a part of the memories that we speak of and Councilman Molina has always reminded us of why that's one of the most important things," Guajardo said.

Demolition of the current pier is expected to begin on Monday. City Manager Peter Zanoni said the pier is expected to be completed in seven months, and be open sometime in September.

The old pier was closed following damage from Hurricane Harvey in 2017.

