Cole Park skatepark reopens ahead of schedule after adding more lights

The park originally closed around this time in 2022 to fix cracks to the skate surface in the bowl, and reopened in October. This recent closure began Monday.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Cole Park Skatepark reopened Friday after city of Corpus Christi officials announced that the lighting upgrades to the area have been finished.

AEP-Texas installed more light poles around the park as part of the final phase of work that saw improvements to the skatepark's bowl, deck and ledge.

The park originally closed around this time last year in order to fix cracks to the skate surface in the bowl, as well as swapping out metal fixtures for concrete and stone versions.

The city's most popular skatepark reopened in October 2022 after the $325,000 worth of repairs were finished.

The city closed the park Monday for the latest improvements, which were originally scheduled to be finished April 25.

The Cole Park skatepark is one of the city's two, with the other being Wranosky Park at 422 Graham Rd. in Flour Bluff.

Both parks are open daily from 6 a.m.-10 p.m.

