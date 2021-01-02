Community holds vigil to remember fallen Corpus Christi Officer Alan McCollum

The vigil took place near the accident site that occurred a year ago on Carroll Lane and SPID.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Members of the community took a moment to honor and remember officer Alan McCollum Sunday evening.

The Corpus Christi Police Department blocked off traffic for the event.



Alan McCollum left behind his wife, Michelle and two daughters. Several of his former co-workers also made their way out.



McCollum was a decorated veteran of the United States Army and awarded many honors.



McCollum served the Corpus Christi Police Department for seven years. His end of watch anniversary was a day where we can remember the hero who once protected the United States and the community of Corpus Christi.

