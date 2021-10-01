Community members in Alice celebrate Christus Spohn volunteer’s 101 birthday

Theresa Gonzalez has been an essential staple and angel in our community during this global pandemic.

ALICE, Texas — Community members got together Saturday afternoon and hosted a 'honk and wave' for Theresa Gonzalez, a volunteer with Christus Spohn in Alice.

Theresa turned one-hundred-one on Saturday, January 9. She was accompanied by some of her fellow volunteers. Theresa has been a volunteer at the hospital for several years and has been an essential staple and angel in our community during this global pandemic.



