Community support pouring in for local family who lost home to a fire this week

After losing their home of more than 50 years, Bobbie Lord and her two daughters are being met with immense support.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Bobbie Lord (87) and her twin daughters, Erin and Robin (53), were forced to say goodbye to their home of more than 50 years earlier this week following a house fire.

Lord's niece, Debbie Zafereo, tells 3News that the family lost power on Sunday, and then on Tuesday lost their home to the fire.

Zafereo says while the exact cause remains under investigation, the fire did appear to have started in the garage where a generator had recently been placed following the loss of power.

Despite their situation, Zafereo shared that her aunt and cousins are safe in a nearby hotel and that hope is shining through in the form of community members showing their support to a GoFundMe established by family for Lord and her two daughters.

Zafareo says that she's always looked up to her aunt, who is an Air Force veteran and as a single mother raised her daughters who have Down Syndrome on her own. She worked as a Licensed Vocational Nurse in various hospitals, and at one point decided to do home day care for other children.

She says many of the people her aunt helped over the years are now the ones turning around and helping Lord and her daughters.

According to Zafereo, the sisters were known for always wanting to stay busy working as well: that Erin was once a stacker at H-E-B and Robin worked at Whataburger. At one point, both of the sisters worked at the base.

"I've watched her [Lord] be the strongest woman that's ever walked the face of this earth. Anyone who knows her will tell you. There's nothing like her," said Zafereo. "It's just so amazing how many people love her."

You can find and donate to the family's GoFundMe by clicking here.

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.