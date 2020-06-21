CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — We’ve seen many examples of the community support each other during the pandemic, and today we're seeing that once again at a local lemonade stand.



Corpus Christi resident, Catherine Duarte, posted to Facebook earlier today asking for Corpus Christi residents to come out and buy a cup of lemonade from her brother’s stand.



Duarte says her brother is autistic and wanted to start a lemonade stand to raise money so he could buy some modeling clay, which he uses as a personal-therapy mechanism.



Her post has gained quite a bit of traffic on social media, and now locals are not only buying the lemonade but supporting in other ways as well.



“Even people that can’t come by, they're still sending us money on Cash App on Facebook. They’re going to Michael’s and ordering the clay for him. Sending it through Amazon, it’s crazy! It’s really good to see the community come together like this,” said sister, Catherine Duarte.



Duarte and her brother Donald are located near me Mason Drive and Comal Street. She says despite the rain that they had earlier today, there are still people out there heading to the lemonade stand.