Twins thriving 5 years after separation surgery at Driscoll Children's Hospital

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Monday marks the five year anniversary of the day that a set of conjoined twin girls named Ximena and Scarlett Torres of Brownsville were surgically separated at Driscoll Children's Hospital. It was as you may remember, a history making surgery.

We are happy to report the girls are doing just fine, and are full of energy, laughter, and smiles.

The girls were joined at the pelvis. Their surgery came 11 months after their birth. They were actually born as a set of triplets. Their sister is also said to be doing fine.

A massive team of doctors spent months preparing for the surgery. In all, there were 45 health care professionals involved in the process.

Of course, their specialized care continues.

"You are not sure if they are going to walk, not sure how they are going to do, you are worried about all these other functions, bladder, bowl functions, feeding, and then you see this progress, and then you see them in your office running around, interacting," said Haroon Patel who is a pediatric surgeon at Driscoll Children's Hospital.

A picture of the girls was taken during a recent routine checkup at Driscoll's specialty clinic in Harlingen.

The girls were there along with their triplet sister Catalina and their younger sister Lucia.

By the way, the odds of having conjoined twins in a triplet birth, is one in 50 million.

