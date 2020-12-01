CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Over at Tuloso-Midway High School, some lovely ladies competed in the 2020 Nueces County Junior Livestock Show's Queens Contest.
Contestants took their flair to the stage with their lavish outfits and talents.
Last year's queen was also at Saturday's contest to crown this year's winner.
2020 results
Queen-Jackie McClendon
1st RU-Landrie Whitenton
2nd RU-Lauren Rodriguez
3rd RU-Savannah Olson
4th RU-Mireya Lopez
Miss Congeniality-Jackie McClendon
Top Talent-Landrie Whitenton and Jackie McClendon
