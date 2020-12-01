CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Over at Tuloso-Midway High School, some lovely ladies competed in the 2020 Nueces County Junior Livestock Show's Queens Contest.

Contestants took their flair to the stage with their lavish outfits and talents.

Last year's queen was also at Saturday's contest to crown this year's winner.

2020 results

Queen-Jackie McClendon

1st RU-Landrie Whitenton

2nd RU-Lauren Rodriguez

3rd RU-Savannah Olson

4th RU-Mireya Lopez

Miss Congeniality-Jackie McClendon

Top Talent-Landrie Whitenton and Jackie McClendon

