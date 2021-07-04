Community improvement plans recognized by the City of Corpus Christi

The funding the city has received includes $2.7 million in community development block grant money and $1.1 million in home funds.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It's National Community Development Week and the City of Corpus Christi is celebrating millions of dollars we've received for community projects in the past year.

Mayor Paulette Guajardo and City Council have been celebrating the impact of that money from the Community Development Block Grant Funds, as well as the Home Investment Partnerships Program.

Just some of the the projects the money has been used for include:

Rehabilitation of 38 low to moderate income single family homes through the minor home repair program

Down payment help for six first time home buyers

Demolition and reconstruction projects for various facilities which include splash pads at some area parks

"I am so proud and so blessed to see all of the grants we've received over the last year," Guajardo said. "Millions that we've received that really make a difference to many residents right here in Corpus Christi."

The funding the city has received includes $2.7 million in community development block grant money and $1.1 million in home funds.

