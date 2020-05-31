CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The family of 20-year-old Romeo Romero announced on Facebook that the young man passed away after last Sunday’s accident along the frontage road of SPID.



The family says Romeo did not have life insurance, so they are needing help with funeral expenses and have set up two PayPal accounts where anyone can donate to.



Romeo's family has also provided two Cash App accounts were members of the community can donate to as well.



“After a bad car accident Sunday, he passed away May 25, 2020, at 10:25 p.m. Your prayers and well wishes are appreciated," stated a Facebook post from a family member, Chelsea Cano.



Just last weekend officers responded to a single-car accident along Highway 358, known as SPID.

According to police, Romero drove off the freeway in front of the Ed Hicks Nissan Dealership, crashing into a display car.

Lieutenant Gabe Garcia with the CCPD told 3News that Romero was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Unfortunately, Romero later succumbed to his injuries at a local hospital.

Romeo Romero's family will also be selling candy apples and raising as much money as they can for the funeral, and may possibly set up a GoFundMe page in the near future.

Everyone here at 3News would like to send their condolences to the family and friends of Romeo Romero.

The accounts where you can donate to are as follows:

PayPal

Candy2sweet2002@gmail.com

Babyvernon2018@gmail.com

Cash App $CandiceCano

$Sophiasmommy2018

