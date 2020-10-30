Corpus Christi Metro Ministries Loaves and Fishes Cafeteria reopening Monday

CEO, Patty Clark says reopening is something the staff has looked forward to for months.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi Metro Ministries Loaves and Fishes Cafeteria will be reopening its doors to indoor dining on Monday.

The cafeteria had to stop serving meals indoors back in March due to COVID-19 restrictions and have since been feeding those in need exclusively outdoors.

CEO of Corpus Christi Metro Ministries, Patty Clark says reopening is something the staff has looked forward to for months and they are excited to welcome diners back.

