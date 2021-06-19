Corpus Christi Neighborhood Services Department hosts first community event

The newly formed department held its first community event on Saturday, they call ‘Connections to Assistance.’

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The newly formed Neighborhood Services Department held its first community event on Saturday, they call ‘connections to assistance.’

According to city council member Ben Molina, city staff and community partners were on site to offer services that can benefit working or recently out of work family’s immediate access to resources that support housing stability.

Such as rental assistance, in person job fair, and registration for affordable childcare.



"The idea is that we want to host as many of these as we can in different areas of the city and we want to be there for the community,” said Councilman Ben Molina.

Connections to assistance also offered free household pet microchipping and vaccinations. For more information visit the city’s website and look neighborhood services.

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.