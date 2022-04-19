Corpus Christi Parks & Rec opens summer camp waiting list

A limited number of spaces are available at each site, so sign up early.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Tuesday morning will be the first chance for parents to get their kids on the waiting list for Corpus Christi Parks and Recreation Department's “After Hour Kid Power” Summer Camps 2022.

Starting at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, April 19, the program will accept children on its waiting list, which you can access here.

The following campsites will be offered this summer with a limited number of spaces available at each site as noted below, so sign up early:

Campsites:

Calk-Wilson Elementary 3925 Ft. Worth Street

Jones Elementary 7533 Lipes Boulevard

Mireles Elementary 7658 Cimarron Boulevard

Calallen West Intermediate 4201 Calallen Drive

The summer camps are for kids ages 5 to 13 and meets state standards for childcare and offers an excellent curriculum by trained staff. It is licensed by the Texas Health & Human Services Commission, and all staff members are certified in CPR and First Aid.

The camps offer opportunities for children to participate in arts and crafts projects, recreational activities, and field trips.

"Through play, children stay active and learn to develop a healthy lifestyle and social skills," a statement from the department said. "Our enthusiastic and professional staff are committed to making this a fantastic summer for all our campers!"

Morning and afternoon snacks will be provided. Campers must bring their own lunch (absolutely no peanut products will be allowed). Reasonable accommodations may be requested for a child with disabilities by contacting Mickela Hernandez at 361-826-3486.

Camps will operate from June 13 to July 20, Monday through Friday, from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. (closed July 4).

FEES:

CCISD Weekly Tuition Fee is $99/child, Daily Drop-in Fee is $30/child, and Scholarship Fee is $70/week/child

Weekly Tuition Fee is $99/child, Daily Drop-in Fee is $30/child, and Scholarship Fee is $70/week/child Calallen ISD Weekly Tuition Fee is $89/child, Daily Drop-in Fee is $25/child, and Scholarship Fee is $60/week/child

Weekly Tuition Fee is $89/child, Daily Drop-in Fee is $25/child, and Scholarship Fee is $60/week/child Tuition assistance is available for qualified participants.

Drop-ins are NOT allowed on field trip days.

WAITING LIST PROCESS DETAILS:

Please note that by adding your information to the interest list, you are NOT guaranteed a position for the summer until you receive a phone call from the “After Hour Kid Power” program with further instructions.

program with further instructions. Use the drop-down menu on our registration page to select the camp your child will attend.

Submit your contact information, the number of spaces you wish to reserve, your child’s t-shirt size, and if you will be or have been approved for TWC assistance.

No payment is required at this time.

The system will generate a timestamp that will allow us to determine who to call first starting May 2022.

Once you receive our phone call, we will send you an e-mail with a participant-specific link asking you to complete registration. From that point on, you will have 48 hours to complete registration and make payment to secure your child’s spot.

For more information, call 361-826-3499 or visit www.ccparkandrec.com (After Hour Kid Power Program).

For more information about the wide variety of programs and services offered by the department, visit www.ccparkandrec.com.

Reasonable accommodations are provided upon request and in accordance with the Americans with Disabilities Act. For assistance or to request a reasonable accommodation, please call (361) 826-3499 at least 48 hours in advance.

