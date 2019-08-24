CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Whole Pets Market in Corpus Christi hosted an adoption event on Saturday.

The Corpus Christi Animal Care Services brought out some animals who are up for adoption.

All of the animals come fully vetted with their up-to-date vaccinations and health information. Adoption fees were $25.

To learn more about adopting from Corpus Christi Animal Care Services, visit their page.

The event lasts until 3 PM and Whole Pets Market is located in the Gulfway Shopping Center at 1420 Airline Road.

