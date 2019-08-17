CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A Corpus Christi beer garden transformed for a fundraiser on Saturday. Jordan Wilson and her family gathered at Dewey's Beer Garden for a fundraiser to help the El Paso and Dayton shooting victims.

The Coastal Bend Blood Center brought a truck so people could donate blood. Anyone who donated received a free turkey leg.

"It just makes you feel better to come together as a community and do something to help other people in our country," Wilson said.

All of the proceeds from the silent auction, food purchases and BINGO will go back to the victims and their families, Wilson said.

The event continues until 8 P.M. on Saturday night and concludes with a candlelight vigil.

