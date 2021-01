On Saturday Imperial Cafe gave out dozens of plates for free to those in need in honor of a loved on who passed away one hundred days ago.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Saturday morning Imperial Café handed out dozens of plates for free for those in need. It was all done in honor of a loved one who passed away 'one-hundred' days ago.

Employees in masks and gloves packed several 'teri-yummy chicken rotisserie' meals and then set-up outside.

Organizers say this is a common tradition of giving among those who work at Imperial cafe.

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.