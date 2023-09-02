Couples who plan to wed on Valentines Day urged to get marriage license by Friday

Nueces County Clerk Kara Sands said Texas couples cannot get married unless they wait the full 72 hours after getting their marriage license.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Nueces County Clerk's Department is preparing for Valentines Day -- a popular day where people like to tie the knot.

If resident's plan on being of one of those couples- Nueces County Clerk Kara Sands is warning not to wait till Feb. 14. to get their marriage license.

"We've even had people come and they were wearing their wedding dress and they thought they could get married right away," she said.

Sands said Texas couples can not get married unless they wait the full three days after getting their marriage license.

However, getting that document isn't as hard as it used to be.

"If you want to speed it up, you can go to our website and you can fill out the application online and you submit it and when you come and get in line, you're ready to go," she said.

Aside from the increased courthouse traffic on Valentines Day -- local businesses will also benefit from the holiday, like Wild Veggie Bouquet.

"We don't even have a chance to answer all the phone calls. Calling in advance always helps. We are very busy and we're happy to be busy," said Wild Veggie Bouquet Lulia Prokhorova.

Prokhorova told 3NEWS that several local businesses teamed up for a $700 giveaway, this way, they all can get a boost in business.

"We have to lift each other up. This is the way we bloom. For everyone. For every little business," she said.