'It keeps me up at night': Cousin of 8-year-old girl killed by suspected drunk driver speaks out

Arianna Lopez's family is raising money for funeral donations at a Sunday event.

SAN ANTONIO — Sal Ybarra longs for the day when justice is finally served in the death of his cousin, 8-year-old Arianna Lopez.

"She was just a ball of joy,” Ybarra said.

Arianna died a couple weeks after being struck by a suspected drunk driver while she was in bed on Aug. 6.

Police initially arrested 23-year-old Kerrville firefighter, Isaac Rodriguez Barboza Jr., and charged him with intoxication assault with a vehicle. He was released on $65,000 bond.

Following Arianna's death on Monday, however, the Uvalde County Sheriff’s Office arrested Barboza again, on an upgraded charge of intoxication manslaughter, which is punishable by two to 20 years in prison if he is convicted.

"You know, it keeps me up at night,” Ybarra said. "I don't think it's nearly enough. I don't see how somebody can take a life and only receive a $160,000 bond and be able to bond out and be out and walk the streets."

Ybarra, along with several other barbers and stylists, will be in Kerrville on Sunday to cut children’s hair for free. Donations will go toward funeral expenses for Arianna’s family and the family of Gideon Barideaux, the 2-year-old Kerrville boy whose death is being investigating as a homicide.

“I want to make sure that tomorrow at the event we are doing everything we can, especially for him too; just as much as we do for Arianna because they’re both lives that were taken way, way too soon,” Ybarra said.