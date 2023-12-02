New historical marker placed in Waco for 1916 lynching of Jesse Washington

The new historical marker outside of City Hall recognizes one of Waco's darkest moments in history.

Example video title will go here for this video

WACO, Texas — A dedication ceremony was held Sunday in Downtown Waco for a new historical marker that recognizes one of the city's darkest moments in history: the 1916 lynching of Black teen, Jesse Washington.

It sits out in front of City Hall; a monument standing tall for all to see.

"He was lynched, but he became a legend today, on Black history day" Shirley Bush, descendent of Washington, said.

In 1916, Washington was accused of raping and killing Lucy Fryer, a Robinson woman. On May 15 that year, Washington stood trial and was sentenced to death by a jury that deliberated for four minutes, according to Waco's Community Race Relations Coalition.

Onlookers grabbed Washington and dragged him to City Hall where they beat, stabbed and hung him while some 15,000 people watched as his body burned, according to the coalition.

Images of the lynching were shared around the world, denouncing the act "as a breakdown of law and morality," the coalition wrote. The coalition has been pushing for a historical marker since 2016. That year, the Texas State Historical Commission approved the marker.

Story continues below.

The marker will help people remember this tragic part of Waco's history, but also help honor the memory of those who suffered and promote ongoing racial equality.

"Today we can hug one another," Bush said. "And tell one another that we love each other."

It was an emotional day with members of the Washington family front and center to witness the historical moment.

"We're gonna see a change after this here. I think it could be a change," Mary Pearson, Washington's cousin, said. "We still have a long ways to go and we haven't made it yet. There are still a lot of things to be straightened out. But, because of this day, I think the change will start."

Hundreds of people gathered to witness change, even on Super Bowl Sunday.

"Yeah the Chiefs and the Eagles are going to be running up and down the field trying to get a touchdown," Bush said. "But today, Jesse Washington already got his touchdown. He already won his Super Bowl."

One couple even traveled all the way from Wales to witness the event.

"It's very emotional. From the seven years it's taken, we were determined to come out here and see it," Teresa Beamond from Wales said. She said she first came across Washington's story in 2016.

"It just means such a lot. Even though we don't live here and we don't know any of the descendants, we just feel so emotional," she said.

"I'm particularly pleased and hope he's looking down on this today. Jesse himself," Steve Sanders, also from Wales, said. "It absolutely reflects, in my opinion, that Black lives mattered then as well as they do now."