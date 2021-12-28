Five people were killed and two others, including a Lakewood police officer, were injured.

DENVER — A day after a shooting spree in Denver and Lakewood ended with five people dead and two others injured, friends and family of the victims are struggling to deal with the loss.

Here's what we know about the victims:

Alicia Cardenas, the owner of Sol Tribe tattoo shop, was killed

Danny Scofield, "Dano Blair," who worked at Lucky 13 Tattoo & Piercing, was killed

Sarah Steck, who worked at Hyatt House, was killed

Alyssa Gunn-Maldonado, who worked at Sol Tribe, was killed

An unidentified fifth victim, a man, was killed inside his home

Jimmy Maldonado, who worked at Sol Tribe, was shot but is expected to survive, according to police

An unidentified Lakewood police officer was shot before she shot and killed the gunman, according to police

9NEWS is working to get information about all of the victims so we can tell you about their lives. Here's what we have learned so far about the people who were lost:

Alicia Cardenas

Alicia Cardenas was shot around 5 p.m. at Sol Tribe, the tattoo shop she owned on Broadway in Denver.

"It's tremendous. It's difficult to really express how many people's lives she touched. She was a very outgoing person, she accepted everybody, especially those on the fringes," her father Alfredo Cardenas said. "A real advocate for the homeless, for the LGBTQ community – everybody you know was connected with her someway or another."

Her father said she has a 12-year-old daughter.

"I’m real concerned about her daughter. She’s with her father now but she’s going to need a lot of love and compassion," Alfredo said.

A friend described her as a warrior and advocate for all.

"She was an amazing mother, tattoo artist and an accredited body piercer," Samantha Lindstrom said. "Alicia never minded words and was never afraid to tell you what she thought or felt, but she always came from a place of love. We go back a very long time and she was family. Alicia was a beautiful woman inside and out. A loving wife, stepmother and yogi. Such a warm, caring being."

Another friend who met her through the art community called her a light to everyone she met.

"She was devoted to spirit and to our ancestors to everyone who met her," Cal Duran said. "She just wanted to bring knowledge and light."

Alyssa Gunn-Maldonado

Alyssa Gunn-Maldonado and her husband Jimmy Maldonado were both shot at Sol Tribe, the Broadway tattoo shop where they worked, Maldonado's family told 9NEWS. Gunn-Maldonado was killed in the shooting, while Maldonado was injured but is expected to survive.

Danny Scofield, 38

Danny Scofield, or "Dano Blair," was a tattoo artist who worked at Lucky 13 Tattoo & Piercing in Lakewood.

"I can tell you he was as close to me as a brother, not only a good friend," one of Scofield's friends told 9NEWS. "He was a gentle giant loved by all – no enemies. He was clean and sober – no drugs or alcohol. He's a loving father, a beloved son and brother."

"This random act of violence has got us all broken-hearted," Scofield's friend said. "He worked for Lucky 13 for about two years before moving to Seattle, but came back to Denver and worked at another studio for a while. He has been back at Lucky 13 for two and a half, almost three years now. We are all devastated."

Friends and clients of Scofield stopped by Lucky 13 Tuesday afternoon to drop off flowers and candles.

“Danny was a good person," longtime friend Annie Bagford said. "He was a tattoo artist. He was a father. He was a friend. He was an uncle. Danny was a good human."

Friends said Scofield went to Kavasutra Kava Bar, a sober bar, frequently between appointments. Friends told 9NEWS Scofield was at the bar Monday night and only left for Lucky 13 because he had an appointment. According to friends, he usually worked alone on Mondays.

"Very supportive friend and so much fun," Cody McLaughlin said. "Made people laugh and smile. He was a guiding light for sure."

Sarah Steck, 28