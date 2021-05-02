Philip Dimmitt Municipal Fishing Pier in Flour Bluff reopens with new additions

New renovations include LED lighting, new benches and fish washing stations.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A new fishing spot is reopening in Flour Bluff following some major renovations. The Philip Dimmitt Municipal Fishing Pier at the end of Jester Street has now opened back.

New additions include LED lighting, new benches and fish washing stations.

The pier had been in disrepair and was boarded off several years ago. Repair crews reinforced the structure and added new floorboards and a guard rail.

The total cost of the project was nearly half a million dollars approved in the 2018 bond.

