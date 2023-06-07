Diocese of Corpus Christi celebrates Feast of Corpus Christi with full day of events

Bishop Michael Mulvey will celebrate mass at 12:05 p.m. at the Corpus Christi Cathedral.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Diocese of Corpus Christi will celebrate the Feast of Corpus Christi on Thursday centered around the Corpus Christi Cathedral.

The day celebrates the church's belief in the transubstantiation -- or transformation -- of the eucharist and wine becoming the body and blood of Jesus Christ. The holy day dates back to the 1246.

Festivities will begin at 11 a.m. with an opening prayer at the Cathedral, followed by a mass celebrated by Bishop Michael Mulvey at 12:05 p.m.

Mulvey will then give three talks about the eucharist, one at 1:30 p.m., another at 2:30 p.m. and the last at 3:30 p.m.

Priests also will be available throughout the afternoon to hear confession.

Evening prayer will take place at 5:30 p.m., followed by a procession beginning in the Cathedral's courtyard. See the route map here.

Events will be livestreamed here.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Subscribe to our YouTube channel for your daily news and exclusive extended interviews.

Do you have a news tip? Tell 3!