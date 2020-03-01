CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Goodwill Industries is preparing clients for the future by enhancing their digital skills.

These days pretty much everything in life starts with your understanding of how to navigate computers.

Laverne Crumrine with Goodwill Industries joined 3News First Edition in this week's Direction to Success to show exactly how they plan on doing that for present and future clients.

