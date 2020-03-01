CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Goodwill Industries is preparing clients for the future by enhancing their digital skills.
These days pretty much everything in life starts with your understanding of how to navigate computers.
Laverne Crumrine with Goodwill Industries joined 3News First Edition in this week's Direction to Success to show exactly how they plan on doing that for present and future clients.
More from 3News on KIIITV.com:
- Corpus Christi police arrest man for injury to a child after viral social media video
- Laredo police: No spillover, issues on United States side of the border after new reports of violence in Nuevo Laredo
- Longtime Texas A&M University-Kingsville professor, wife killed in accident
- KIII-TV names Barbi Leo as co-anchor of 3News First Edition