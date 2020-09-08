District 1: Virtual public meeting for the City of Corpus Christi’s Fiscal Year 2021 Proposed Budget scheduled for Aug. 10

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The City of Corpus Christi is hosting a virtual Public Meeting on Monday, August 10, from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.
The District 1 Virtual Public Meeting will include public leaders Everett Roy (District 1 Council Member), Joe McComb (Mayor), Peter Zanoni (City Manager), and Office of Management and Budget Staff.
"Get your concerns heard and your questions answered! District 1 Council Member Everett Roy, Mayor Joe McComb, City Manager Peter Zanoni, and city staff will be available to discuss the Fiscal Year (FY) 2021 proposed budget with District 1 residents," stated city officials.
This is the first of five public input sessions scheduled to help citizens better understand the FY 2021 Proposed Budget, according to city officials.
For more information and upcoming meeting, dates visit www.cctexas.com/budget2020.
During this meeting, citizens can engage by connecting to the following:
- YouTube: CCTVCorpusChristi
- Questions will be collected from comments.
- Facebook: @citygov City of Corpus Christi Government
- Questions will be collected from comments.
- CCTV20: Spectrum Channel 1300, Grande Channel 20, AT&T Uverse Channel 99
- Questions will be collected by calling (361) 826-3211.