District 2 Virtual Public Meeting for City of Corpus Christi’s FY 2021 Proposed Budget scheduled for Wednesday, Aug. 12

City officials say staff will be available online to answer any questions regarding the proposed budget. The online meeting begins at 6 p.m. on Wednesday.

The City of Corpus Christi is hosting a virtual Public Meeting on Wednesday, August 12, from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

The District 2 Virtual Public Meeting will include public leaders Ben Molina (District 2 Council Member), Mayor Joe McComb, City Manager Peter Zanoni, and the Office of Management and Budget Staff.

"Get your concerns heard and your questions answered! District 2 Council Member Ben Molina, Mayor Joe McComb, City Manager Peter Zanoni, and city staff will be available to discuss the Fiscal Year (FY) 2021 proposed budget with District 2 residents," stated city officials.

This is the second of five public input sessions scheduled to help citizens better understand the FY 2021 Proposed Budget, according to city officials.

For more information and upcoming meeting, dates visit www.cctexas.com/budget2020.

During this meeting, citizens can engage by connecting to the following: