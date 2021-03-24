The Burkett Law Firm, several organizations sponsor nearly 200 meals for vaccine clinic workers in Robstown

It takes about 150-200 volunteers to run a mass clinic from beginning to end, which leaves only a small moment for a lunch break.

ROBSTOWN, Texas — It takes a village to vaccinate an entire community, and at the Fairgrounds in Robstown, volunteers and nurses are vaccinating over 2,000 people in less than an hour.

From the outside looking in, mass vaccine clinics run pretty smoothly. Dr. Onufrak with the Health District told 3News that the work that goes on behind the scenes is what ensures a smooth show.

"The two-to-three-hour prep that we have beforehand,' said Dr. Onufrak. "Also, once the clinic is over, we have to clean up and put everything away."

She added that altogether, it takes about 150-200 volunteers to run a mass clinic from beginning to end, which leaves only a small moment for a lunch break.

"The clinic never closes, so don't ever close for a lunch break. We just take turns," said Dr. Onufrak.

David Burkett owns a law firm here in Corpus Christi. His wife, Marsha, is one of the many nurses that helps vaccinate the community. David partnered with several organizations and sponsored nearly 200 meals for all the vaccine clinic workers on Wednesday.

"From my wife, I do hear the good, the bad and the ugly and sometimes they get tired of sandwiches," said Burkett. "So, I thought 'wouldn't it be nice if a group of businessmen got together and provided a nice and hot lunch for them?'"

John Martinez, Councilmember for the City of Corpus Christi, joined efforts with Burkett and said it's the least he can do for the ones who put in so much time and effort in getting folks vaccinated.

"Being fed is one of the only things that they get as a payment for what they do so we wanted to be sure that they get something good," said Martinez.

Marsha said for her and her colleagues, a thank you meal goes a long way.

"It's nice to have a hot meal, especially when you're so busy running around," said Marsha. "You're literally running around, so it's nice to sit down for five or 10 minutes, eat and get back at it."

David plans on putting together another volunteer meal distribution soon. He added that he's challenging other law firms and businesses to do what The Burkett Law Firm did.

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.