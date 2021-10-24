Down Syndrome Assoc. of South Texas hoping for big turnout for upcoming fundraiser

"Walk and Stroll" is the organization's biggest fundraiser of the year and supports people with Down Syndrome and their families.

SAN ANTONIO — Next Saturday, hundreds will unite for a common cause.

The Down Syndrome Association of South Texas will be holding the annual “Walk and Stroll” event.

The walk is meant to help raise funds for those with Down Syndrome.

The non-profit organization was hit hard by the pandemic and the lack of donations, and they had to hold the walk virtually last year, meaning less people were able to participate.

This year, however, the organization is excited to announce the walk will be held in person again.

It’s their biggest fundraiser of the year and helps raise money for future programs that support people with Down Syndrome and their families.

“The money that we raise stays locally here so that we're able to support them and give them their services, such as, music, therapies, speech therapies, tutoring for schooling, our moms and dads groups, all the activities for our teen and adult clubs, and includes teaching them activities so that they can build their self-esteem,” said Brian Lopez, Executive Director of the Down Syndrome Association of South Texas.

The “Walk and Stroll” event starts at 9 a.m. Saturday, Oct 30 at the River Community Church in Selma.

They are also looking for volunteers to help the day of the walk.

Lopez said those who are still not comfortable gathering in groups, can still participate at home.