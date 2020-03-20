CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — In response to Governor Abbott's orders, the downtown district management team has put together a list of all the restaurants that will be offering drive-thru or take-out options.

Those restaurants include Brewster Street Ice House, Hester's, House of Rock, Fresco, Mesquite St. Pizza and Pasta Co., Railroad Seafood Station, Water Street Oyster and Sushi Bar, U&I Restaurant, and even the Executive Surf Club.

Small businesses such as these downtown restaurants are in need of support from the community more than ever during this crisis.

FB: Downtown Corpus Christi