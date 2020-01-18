CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A luncheon was held at the American Bank Center Friday morning, honoring Doctor Hector P. Garcia.

Dr. Hector P. Garcia was a Mexican-American physician, World War II veteran, a Civil Rights Activist, and founder of the American G.I. forum.

It was a packed room, as community members celebrated what would have been Dr. Garcia's 106th birthday, continuing his legacy.

KIII-TV's very own manager, Bruce Cummings, received a major honor -- the Community Service Award.

Congratulations Bruce! 3News are so proud and honored to be part of such an important event here in the Coastal Bend.

Assistant Secretary of the Navy, Juan M. Garcia, III was the keynote speaker of the 2020 Annual Birthday Celebration.

Previously, Juan Garcia III held the elected office of Texas State Representative in 2007 in Corpus Christi, TX.

He is a second-generation naval aviator whose family hails from South Texas.

