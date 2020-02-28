CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Dr. ML Garza Gonzales Charter School will be celebrating Dr. Seuss Week by hosting a book drive.

The Dr. ML Garza Gonzales Charter School has gone without a library for several years and this year they were able to renovate their library and hire a full-time librarian.

"The students love utilizing the library, it has created a newfound love for reading as the kids visit weekly to check out books. Our issue is the amount of books available is limited, especially within our early childhood program," stated officials at Garza Charter School.

Garza Charter School says they currently have roughly 100 books in their library and are asking for the community to help them build up their collection.

"Due to the low number of books available for our students we have decided to host a book drive here at Dr. Garza Charter School in an effort to increase the number of books available for the children, because as we all know reading is the key to success," added school officials.

Juan Salazar, a 1st-grade teacher, running coach, and choir director for Garza Charter School came up with the idea to hold a book drive to fill up their newly renovated library.

The book drive at Garza Charter School will be open to the community on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday of next week during Dr. Seuss week. School officials say you can drop off children's books to their front office from 3:15 p.m. to 4:45 p.m. and take a photo with The Cat in the Hat beginning March 4.

Ricardo Godoy, Principal of Garza Charter School said," here at Dr ML Garza Charter School, we believe that once these kids learn to read they will be forever free, the more that they read the more things they will know, the more that they learn, oh the places they'll go!"

All children's books will be accepted, including both hard and soft covers, during next week's book drive.

