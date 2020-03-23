ODESSA, Texas — During the early morning hours on Sunday, an earthquake with a 3.0 magnitude struck ten miles from Odessa.
The earthquake struck at around 1:19 a.m.
Notifications can be turned off anytime in the browser settings.
Gov. Abbott issues 2 executive orders to free up 'countless hospital beds'; says no statewide shelter in place
Gov. Abbott deploys National Guard, issues two executive orders to help increase hospital capacity
FDA approves coronavirus test that produces results in 45 minutes
CONFIRMED: Corpus Christi man tested positive for COVID-19 after going to Houston
Tax Day pushed to July 15 because of coronavirus
ODESSA, Texas — During the early morning hours on Sunday, an earthquake with a 3.0 magnitude struck ten miles from Odessa.
The earthquake struck at around 1:19 a.m.