'I can't even explain it': San Antonio restaurant pays tribute to Vicente Fernandez with mural

The excitement for the mural began as soon as painting started, with people from as far as Houston stopping by to see it.

SAN ANTONIO — A new mural on the far east side of San Antonio is paying tribute to the late Vicente Fernandez, known as "El Rey" of Mexican Ranchera music.

El Tipico Restaurant, located at 4930 Rigsby Avenue, commissioned the piece by artist Colton Valentine.

"[Colton] just called me that one night and said, 'Where can we do this Vicente Fernandez mural?' I said, 'For El Rey, why not at our place? At El Tipico?'" said Jose Hoffman, owner of El Tipico.

The excitement for the mural began as soon as Valentine started painting, with people from as far as Houston stopping by to see it.

"He crushed it. It's so amazing. I can't even explain it," said Hoffman, who is working with Valentine to commission more art for his new business in Stone Oak .

Valentine, who has completed other murals around San Antonio, is also dedicating the mural to his Grandpa Joe -- a big Vicente Fernandez fan who died this year.

"Growing up, my grandpa would drink his beer listening to Vicente," said Valentine. "I remember running around the backyard while he was doing his thing."

Valentine says he completes portraits like this for the people.

"So anyone can come out here and show their respects, show their love for Vicente," he explained. "[Fernandez] covers generations from 80 years old to 10 years old. There are little kids coming by saying, 'I know who he is!' For that type of impact, that's why this mural had to go up."