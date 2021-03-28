Easter Bunny arrives early in San Patricio County

Volunteers were ready with over 4,000 eggs.

SINTON, Texas — Easter is now just one week away, but the bunny showed up early for some kids in San Patricio County this weekend in front of the San Pat County Courthouse in Sinton.

The event was put together by the county and several other organizations. Of course, the big moment was when the Easter bunny showed up.

In all, volunteers were ready with over 4,000 eggs. San Pat County Sheriff Oscar Rivera said that the 'kids multiplied like bunnies' and swept them all up.

