CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Eight women in the Coastal Bend were inducted by the YWCA Thursday for the 40th annual Y Women in Careers awards banquet.

It's the 40th year the event has been put on by the YWCA. It's meant to honor women who have left an impact on our community.

3News met up with some of the inductees Thursday.

"To be honored like this is an incredible feeling," said Diana Ivy, a professor at Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi.

"It is an honor and a privilege to represent women, and especially Hispanic women, here in Corpus Christi," said Gracie Garcia Martin, founder of the Ensemble Group.

In March, the women will be honored at the Solomon P. Ortiz Center. If you are interested in attending, you can buy tickets for the event here.

For more information on the 40th annual Y Women in Careers Awards banquet, visit their website at https://www.ywcacc.org/blog/event/y-women-in-careers/.

