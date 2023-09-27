Elderly Corpus Christi man reported missing

Ensor Gonzalez was last seen in the 3800 block of Panama Drive, between Carroll Lane and Weber Road.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A 73-year-old Corpus Christi man was reported missing by family members Wednesday afternoon.

He was last seen at around 1:45 p.m. in the 3800 block of Panama Drive, which is Corpus Christi's South Side, bordered by Holly Road, Weber Road, Carroll Lane and SPID.

Ensor Gonzalez is 5-9, weighs 160 lbs. and has grey hair and brown eyes.

It is unknown what he was wearing when he went missing, but walks with a limp and wears glasses, Corpus Christi Police Department officials said.

Anyone with information can contact officers at (361) 886-2600 or by calling 9-1-1.

