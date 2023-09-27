x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Community

Elderly Corpus Christi man reported missing

Ensor Gonzalez was last seen in the 3800 block of Panama Drive, between Carroll Lane and Weber Road.
Credit: KIII

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A 73-year-old Corpus Christi man was reported missing by family members Wednesday afternoon.

He was last seen at around 1:45 p.m. in the 3800 block of Panama Drive, which is Corpus Christi's South Side, bordered by Holly Road, Weber Road, Carroll Lane and SPID.

Ensor Gonzalez is 5-9, weighs 160 lbs. and has grey hair and brown eyes. 

It is unknown what he was wearing when he went missing, but walks with a limp and wears glasses, Corpus Christi Police Department officials said.

Anyone with information can contact officers at (361) 886-2600 or by calling 9-1-1.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:  

Subscribe to our YouTube channel for your daily news and exclusive extended interviews.

Related Articles

Do you have a news tip? Tell 3!

Email tell3@kiiitv.com so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.

More Videos

In Other News

American GI Forum announces 2023 Hispanic Heritage Month Bus Wrap honorees on Domingo Live

Before You Leave, Check This Out