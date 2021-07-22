Here's how to apply for rental assistance in Nueces County

There's over nine million dollars in aid for tenants and landlords.

NUECES COUNTY, Texas — COVID-19 showed the nation how vulnerable we can be in several ways from our health to our wallets.

Millions were laid off, which cut off income. Even now, locally, many in the community continue to feel the financial toll.

"I also had been talking to Judge Benevides and he was very alarmed because the eviction notices were piling up and he knew we were going to need major help in our County," said Nueces County Judge Barbara Canales.

Help has arrived. The County, along with the City of Corpus Christi, have over nine million dollars in federal aid for rental assistance.

The program is designed to give emergency rental and utility cost assistance to those at risk of experiencing homelessness or home instability.

"This was exactly what we needed," Canales added. "It was a different kind of medicine. It was the kind of medicine that can completely give relief and take fear out of households."

A similar program was offered not too long ago by Catholic Charities of Corpus Christi when the need for financial help was high.

"There were a large number of first timers and there were people that typically have been self-reliant," Warren Phipps, the Executive Director of Catholic Charities and the Mother Theresa Shelter said. "It was about 160 families we've helped with emergency rental and utility assistance just over the last twelve months, just about $120,000."

With millions of dollars ready to be given to those who need it, the County plans on getting more help in the future.

"We've already applied for our second round," said Judge Canales.

To apply, call this number: (361) 724-3085.

The County will also set up across the courthouse at the Retama Library on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., then again on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

